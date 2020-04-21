Dorsey Wright & Associates Takes $1.69 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 30,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. grace capital acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.68. 17,444,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,203,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $136.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $42.48 and a 1 year high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

