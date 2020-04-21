Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on DUK shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.38.

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold 16,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,709 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DUK stock traded down $3.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,143,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,354,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.95 and a 200-day moving average of $91.24. The company has a market capitalization of $66.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.