Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,136,000. Honeywell International comprises 3.0% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 7.4% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 12.4% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 49,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,386,000 after buying an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in Honeywell International by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Honeywell International from $201.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday. Langenberg & Company raised Honeywell International to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.00.

NYSE HON traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $135.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,527,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,989,917. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $184.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

