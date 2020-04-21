Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Invests $207,000 in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,335,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $412,110,000 after purchasing an additional 469,237 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $588,000. Cpwm LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 2,449.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 120,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,206,000 after purchasing an additional 115,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on 3M from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on 3M from $170.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Langenberg & Company raised 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.93.

Shares of MMM traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $143.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,891,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,633,191. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.45 and its 200-day moving average is $161.55. The company has a market capitalization of $84.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M Co will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 3M news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

