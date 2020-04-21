Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Invests $3.47 Million in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,000. Clorox makes up approximately 3.4% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Clorox by 12.1% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

CLX traded down $1.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $192.43. 2,077,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170,552. Clorox Co has a fifty-two week low of $144.12 and a fifty-two week high of $214.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.05. The company has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.19.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 133.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.09%.

In related news, SVP Denise Garner sold 870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $147,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,583,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total value of $42,724,713.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,870,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 255,750 shares of company stock valued at $43,218,097. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $153.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $169.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.50.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

