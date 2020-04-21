Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 917,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,650,000 after buying an additional 78,152 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 18,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ GILD traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.26. 30,968,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,376,717. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $85.97. The firm has a market cap of $102.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.81.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $162,298.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,852,181.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $340,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,264.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,821 shares of company stock valued at $5,467,575 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.