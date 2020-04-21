Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Takes $2.75 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 27,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,000. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 2.7% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 616.2% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $111.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,956,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,879,532. The stock has a market cap of $106.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $135.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total transaction of $17,221,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,965,106.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 6,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.49, for a total transaction of $744,126.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,161,867.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 661,503 shares of company stock valued at $84,059,352. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on TXN shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.13.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

