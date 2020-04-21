Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:EVT)

Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund (NYSE:EVT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd.

Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.

EVT opened at $18.23 on Tuesday. Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.86 and its 200-day moving average is $23.37.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

