Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:EFF)

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2020

Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd.

Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund stock opened at $12.62 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.96.

In other Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,131 shares of Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.82 per share, with a total value of $55,517.42. In the last three months, insiders bought 21,850 shares of company stock worth $250,115.

Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans of domestic and foreign borrowers that are denominated in U.S.

Dividend History for Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF)

