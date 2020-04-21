Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd (NYSE:ETJ) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd (NYSE:ETJ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.076 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd.

Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:ETJ opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.14. Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $9.85.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

