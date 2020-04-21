Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust stock opened at $10.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.56. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.89.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

