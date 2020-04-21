Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (NYSE:ETG) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (NYSE:ETG) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd.
Shares of ETG opened at $12.74 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $19.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.43.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd.
Recommended Story: Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.