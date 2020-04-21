Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (NYSE:ETG) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (NYSE:ETG) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd.

Shares of ETG opened at $12.74 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $19.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.43.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

