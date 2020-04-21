Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income (NYSE:ETB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income (NYSE:ETB) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd.
ETB stock opened at $12.91 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $17.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.45.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income
