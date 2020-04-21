Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:ETY)

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd.
Shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. stock opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.68. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $12.98.
Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. Company Profile
