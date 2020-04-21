Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:ETY)

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. stock opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.68. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $12.98.

Get Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Read More: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.