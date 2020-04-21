Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write stock opened at $7.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.68 and its 200 day moving average is $9.55. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $10.60.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

