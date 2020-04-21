Edge Wealth Management LLC Has $7.55 Million Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,375 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 1.6% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 315 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.58.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $10,924,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,387,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,901,261.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $38,475,040. 50.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $129.85. 8,125,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,084,649. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $98.85 and a 52 week high of $132.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.74.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 43.81%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

