Edge Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Edge Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,871 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up approximately 1.8% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $8,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 85,132,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,531,935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343,863 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,068,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,773,308,000 after purchasing an additional 686,663 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,067,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,888,838,000 after purchasing an additional 870,944 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,224,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,246,933,000 after purchasing an additional 535,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,962,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,102,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.81.

GILD stock traded down $2.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.26. 30,968,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,376,717. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $85.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.61. The firm has a market cap of $102.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.68.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

In other news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $183,146.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,347,020.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $340,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,264.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,821 shares of company stock valued at $5,467,575 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

