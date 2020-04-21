Egdon Resources (LON:EDR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Egdon Resources (LON:EDR) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (1.07) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of EDR stock traded down GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1.85 ($0.02). The stock had a trading volume of 566,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,635. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08. Egdon Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 6.95 ($0.09).

Separately, VSA Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Egdon Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Egdon Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom and France. It holds 44 licenses in the proven oil and gas producing basins. The company was formerly known as New Egdon plc and changed its name to Egdon Resources plc in January 2008.

