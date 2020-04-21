Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Lowered to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has $158.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $157.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Mizuho restated a hold rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $147.12.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $5.12 on Monday, hitting $152.67. 4,243,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,631,910. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $101.36 and a 12 month high of $160.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 192.27% and a net margin of 37.27%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.42, for a total value of $33,446,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,750,253 shares in the company, valued at $16,396,141,791.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,863,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 863,657 shares of company stock worth $123,406,971 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 791,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,810,000 after buying an additional 104,467 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 172,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,880,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 1st quarter valued at $4,174,000. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Read More: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.