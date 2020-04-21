Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Silver Lake Advisory LLC

Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 202.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.3% during the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total value of $29,322,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,589,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,653,334,750.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,863,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 863,657 shares of company stock valued at $123,406,971. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE LLY traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $157.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,562,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,631,910. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $150.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.16. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $101.36 and a fifty-two week high of $160.20.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 192.27% and a net margin of 37.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus raised their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.12.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

