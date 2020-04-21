Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 17.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly And Co comprises approximately 1.3% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LLY. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.12.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total transaction of $29,322,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,589,351 shares in the company, valued at $16,653,334,750.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total transaction of $1,968,435.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 110,572 shares in the company, valued at $14,849,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 863,657 shares of company stock worth $123,406,971. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY traded down $5.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,243,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,631,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $150.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.16. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $101.36 and a twelve month high of $160.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.60.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 192.27%. Eli Lilly And Co’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

