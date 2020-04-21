Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by TrimTabs Asset Management LLC

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Vertical Research cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.57.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $50.77. 7,346,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,770,049. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $78.38. The company has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.50.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 25.55%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.47 per share, for a total transaction of $257,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 81,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,290.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

