ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised ENAGAS S A/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Thursday, April 16th.

Shares of ENGGY stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.00. 57,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,158. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $14.39.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

