Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) is Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Arbor Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 32,538 shares during the quarter. Enbridge accounts for 5.2% of Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $8,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 1,047.1% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,291,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,765,296. Enbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $59.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.57.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

ENB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Enbridge from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. US Capital Advisors upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Enbridge to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

