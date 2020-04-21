Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) Earns Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2020

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $84.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EHC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $66.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on Encompass Health from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.53.

Encompass Health has a 12-month low of $40.86 and a 12-month high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st.

In other Encompass Health news, Director Donald L. Correll sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total value of $118,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,568 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,334.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Analyst Recommendations for Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC)

Comments


