ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €7.70 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €7.70 ($8.95) target price on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on ENI and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.50 ($11.05) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on ENI and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on ENI and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ENI has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €11.52 ($13.40).

Get ENI alerts:

ENI stock traded down €0.12 ($0.14) on Monday, reaching €8.45 ($9.83). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $30.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €8.77 and its 200 day moving average price is €12.41. ENI has a twelve month low of €6.28 ($7.31) and a twelve month high of €15.86 ($18.45).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.