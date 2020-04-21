Epiq Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,756 iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Epiq Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $2.98 on Monday, hitting $152.68. 1,844,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,405,136. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.80. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $117.87 and a 52-week high of $210.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.8009 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

