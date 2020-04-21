EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Raymond James

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $84.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

EPR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of EPR Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EPR Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of EPR Properties from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.71.

Shares of NYSE EPR traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.51. 69,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,341,858. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a current ratio of 7.94. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $12.56 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.96.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $170.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.65 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 29.67%. EPR Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.50%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 84.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after buying an additional 188,800 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,249,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000,000 after buying an additional 16,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

