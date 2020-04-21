Equity Lifestyle Properties’ (ELS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) in a research report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $72.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $76.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equity Lifestyle Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.60.

Get Equity Lifestyle Properties alerts:

Shares of ELS stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.97. 1,486,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,930. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $77.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a PEG ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.50.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $280.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.62 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Equity Lifestyle Properties will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a $0.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s payout ratio is 65.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 193.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.