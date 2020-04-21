Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) PT Lowered to $16.00 at SunTrust Banks

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2020

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) had its target price reduced by SunTrust Banks from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EPRT. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of NYSE EPRT traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.48. 619,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672,036. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.48. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $29.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $39.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.32 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 30.03%. On average, research analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.03%.

In related news, Director Scott A. Estes bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $507,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,809.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPRT. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $15,261,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 140.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,582,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,379 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1,243.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 84,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 77,768 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 197,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?

Analyst Recommendations for Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT)

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit