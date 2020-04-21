Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) PT Lowered to $16.00 at SunTrust Banks

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) had its target price reduced by SunTrust Banks from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EPRT. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of NYSE EPRT traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.48. 619,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672,036. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.48. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $29.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $39.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.32 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 30.03%. On average, research analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.03%.

In related news, Director Scott A. Estes bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $507,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,809.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPRT. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $15,261,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 140.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,582,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,379 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1,243.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 84,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 77,768 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 197,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

