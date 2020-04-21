Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Cut to C at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

EVBN has been the topic of several other reports. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Evans Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evans Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

Evans Bancorp stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.39. 9,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,529. Evans Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $41.75.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $16.06 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Evans Bancorp’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.52.

In other Evans Bancorp news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 1,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $49,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,876,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 1,411 shares of Evans Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $56,454.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,891.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,102 shares of company stock worth $163,645 in the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Evans Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Evans Bancorp by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 7,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

