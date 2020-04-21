Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exelixis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Exelixis in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Exelixis from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.62.

Shares of EXEL traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.56. The company had a trading volume of 8,337,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,967,548. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.71. Exelixis has a 1-year low of $13.67 and a 1-year high of $25.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.28.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Exelixis had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $240.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Exelixis will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George A. Scangos sold 1,500 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $27,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 961,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,365,249.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 100,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $1,940,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 535,601 shares of company stock valued at $10,319,088 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Exelixis by 182.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 113,733 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 130,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 283,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after acquiring an additional 8,551 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,450,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,822,000 after acquiring an additional 298,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth $641,000. 78.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

