Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Receives $50.85 Average PT from Analysts

Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.08.

EXC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research began coverage on Exelon in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:EXC traded down $1.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.68. The stock had a trading volume of 7,813,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,131,454. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.10. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $51.18.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Exelon’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exelon will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $373,127,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,629,964 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,168,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798,866 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Exelon by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,735,097 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $170,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,695,740 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $533,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,205 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,918,732 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $361,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

