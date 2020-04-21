Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) Cut to D at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EXFO. ValuEngine raised Exfo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exfo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Exfo in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Exfo from $3.75 to $3.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Exfo from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Exfo has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.86.

Get Exfo alerts:

Shares of Exfo stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,970. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.82. Exfo has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $4.97. The company has a market cap of $132.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Exfo had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $55.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exfo will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Exfo by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,119,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,738 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exfo by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 371,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 17,146 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exfo by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 354,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Exfo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

About Exfo

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

See Also: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Exfo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exfo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.