First Command Bank Acquires Shares of 102 Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 102 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,826,979 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,784,239,000 after purchasing an additional 375,408 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,694,412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,473,791,000 after acquiring an additional 454,250 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 486.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,938,142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,647,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267,141 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,544 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $655,333,000 after acquiring an additional 961,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $357,994,000. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lawrence Joseph Ellison acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $767.00 per share, for a total transaction of $958,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.22, for a total transaction of $126,333.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,006,700.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,686 shares of company stock valued at $74,561,789. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $7.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $746.36. The company had a trading volume of 14,689,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,571,457. Tesla Inc has a 52-week low of $176.99 and a 52-week high of $968.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $577.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $483.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $134.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.21 and a beta of 0.73.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on TSLA. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $415.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Tesla to $840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Nord/LB reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $488.50.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

