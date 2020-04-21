First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

FLIC has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub cut First of Long Island from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut First of Long Island from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut First of Long Island from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIC traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.30. 47,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,931. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.72. First of Long Island has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $25.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.10 and its 200-day moving average is $21.76.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $27.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.56 million. First of Long Island had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 11.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First of Long Island will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

In related news, Director Paul T. Canarick bought 2,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $45,231.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 401,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,124,583. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael N. Vittorio sold 6,570 shares of First of Long Island stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $152,883.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,758.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,966 shares of company stock valued at $78,602. Company insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in First of Long Island by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 780,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,569,000 after buying an additional 72,300 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in First of Long Island by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 53,708 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in First of Long Island by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 347,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 52,991 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 219,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 488,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,261,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

