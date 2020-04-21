Flit Token (FLT) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Flit Token (CURRENCY:FLT) traded down 19.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 21st. Over the last week, Flit Token has traded down 96.6% against the US dollar. One Flit Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Flit Token has a total market capitalization of $2,455.12 and $14,493.00 worth of Flit Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Flit Token alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00594706 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015107 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033269 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00047132 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006137 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007357 BTC.

Flit Token Profile

Flit Token (FLT) is a PoS/PoW/PoT token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2014. Flit Token’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,210,000,000 tokens. Flit Token’s official Twitter account is @fluttercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Flit Token is flittoken.com . The official message board for Flit Token is medium.com/@flittoken

Flit Token Token Trading

Flit Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flit Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flit Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flit Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flit Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flit Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.