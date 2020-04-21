Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $36.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ForeScout Technologies, Inc. provides network security hardware and software products primarily in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include CounterACT Platform, CounterACT Models, Extended Integration Modules, Open Integration Module and Other Products. The Company’s solutions include Network Access Control; Endpoint Compliance; Bring Your Own Device & Mobile Security for Enterprise; Vulnerability Management, Policy and Solutions and Advanced Network Threat Prevention and Cyber Defense Solutions. ForeScout Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Forescout Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Forescout Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Forescout Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Forescout Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $33.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Forescout Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.91.

FSCT traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,409,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,716. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.92 and a 200 day moving average of $32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.14. Forescout Technologies has a 1 year low of $20.66 and a 1 year high of $43.69.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $91.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.23 million. Forescout Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 114.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Forescout Technologies will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Darren J. Milliken sold 3,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $127,826.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,505,375.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher Harms sold 5,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $174,829.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,174 shares of company stock valued at $1,693,969. 13.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSCT. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies during the third quarter valued at $388,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forescout Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,775,000 after buying an additional 6,512 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Forescout Technologies by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after buying an additional 12,025 shares during the period. Amadeus Capital Partners LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $89,548,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forescout Technologies by 375.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 98,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after buying an additional 77,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Forescout Technologies Company Profile

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

