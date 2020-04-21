Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 11.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $8,057,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 52,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive during the third quarter worth about $1,200,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Fortive during the third quarter worth about $8,399,000. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $211,998.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,124.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $129,392.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,567.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,089 shares of company stock valued at $11,074,434 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on FTV shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.46.

FTV stock traded down $2.86 on Tuesday, hitting $55.84. 2,167,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,493,472. Fortive Corp has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $89.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.28.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Fortive had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fortive Corp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.05%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.