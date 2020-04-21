Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. is involved in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant locations. Four Corners is headquartered in Mill Valley, CA. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.88.

Shares of NYSE FCPT traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.65. The company had a trading volume of 830,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,834. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Four Corners Property Trust has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $32.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.75.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 45.32%. The company had revenue of $40.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.77%.

In other news, General Counsel James L. Brat sold 3,000 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $96,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 55,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,266.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,600 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,824.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,459,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 32,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

