Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at Raymond James

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.88.

FCPT traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,678. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Four Corners Property Trust has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $32.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.72.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 45.32%. The business had revenue of $40.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 87.77%.

In other news, General Counsel James L. Brat sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $96,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 55,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,266.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,824.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,935,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,138,000 after buying an additional 1,238,138 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,430,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,503,000 after buying an additional 73,358 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 930,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,238,000 after buying an additional 51,378 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 919,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,923,000 after buying an additional 9,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

