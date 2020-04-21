FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) Short Interest Down 11.4% in March

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 210,900 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the March 15th total of 238,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 99,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

RAIL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on FreightCar America from $4.50 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised FreightCar America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FreightCar America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Get FreightCar America alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in FreightCar America by 163.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 356,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 221,300 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC increased its stake in FreightCar America by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 252,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 109,200 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FreightCar America during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in FreightCar America by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 457,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 24,573 shares during the period. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 310,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 94,158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FreightCar America stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.12. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.27. FreightCar America has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $7.98.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $44.94 million during the quarter. FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 32.76% and a negative net margin of 32.69%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FreightCar America will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers, covered hoppers, and gondolas; intermodal flats, such as well cars; and non-intermodal flat cars comprising slab, hot slab, ribbon rail, and bulkhead flats.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for FreightCar America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FreightCar America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.