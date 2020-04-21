Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GNRC. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Generac from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. William Blair raised Generac from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Generac from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Generac from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.71.

GNRC stock traded down $5.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.15. 456,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,548. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.99. Generac has a 1-year low of $54.09 and a 1-year high of $118.86.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $590.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.75 million. Generac had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Generac will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.32, for a total transaction of $521,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 692,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,280,928.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,478,950. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Generac during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,933,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,203,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

