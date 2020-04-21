Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 85,132,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,531,935,000 after buying an additional 8,343,863 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,068,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,773,308,000 after buying an additional 686,663 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,067,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,888,838,000 after buying an additional 870,944 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,224,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,246,933,000 after buying an additional 535,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,962,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,102,252,000 after buying an additional 2,228,686 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $188,141.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,465,575.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $1,399,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 119,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,250,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,821 shares of company stock valued at $5,467,575. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GILD. Oppenheimer raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.81.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.26. The company had a trading volume of 30,968,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,376,717. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.92. The stock has a market cap of $102.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

