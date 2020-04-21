Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 63.3% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,968,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,376,717. The company has a market cap of $102.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.68. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $85.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.31 and its 200-day moving average is $67.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

In related news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $188,141.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,465,575.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $222,872.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,226.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,821 shares of company stock valued at $5,467,575 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday. Mizuho initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Cfra downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.81.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

