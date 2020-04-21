Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Given Hold Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GILD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an underweight rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a sell rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.81.

Shares of GILD traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.26. 30,968,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,376,717. The firm has a market cap of $102.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.92. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $85.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

In related news, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $1,399,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 119,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,250,606. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 21,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $1,470,878.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 148,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,056,555.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,821 shares of company stock valued at $5,467,575 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $859,602,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 85,132,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,531,935,000 after acquiring an additional 8,343,863 shares in the last quarter. Valueworks LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 7,777.5% in the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 4,919,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,856,556 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,208,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $464,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,962,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,102,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,686 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

