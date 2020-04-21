Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Given “Sell” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $60.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.81.

Shares of GILD traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.26. The company had a trading volume of 30,968,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,376,717. The stock has a market cap of $102.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.92. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

In other news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $183,146.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,347,020.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $340,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,264.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,821 shares of company stock valued at $5,467,575 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 85,132,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,531,935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343,863 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,068,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,773,308,000 after purchasing an additional 686,663 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,067,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,888,838,000 after purchasing an additional 870,944 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,224,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,246,933,000 after purchasing an additional 535,813 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,962,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,102,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,686 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

