Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Global Medical REIT Inc. is engaged primarily in the acquisition of licensed, state-of-the-art, purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of these facilities to clinical operators. Global Medical REIT Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GMRE. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, National Securities started coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.21.

GMRE stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.54. The stock had a trading volume of 251,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,620. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Global Medical REIT has a 52 week low of $6.98 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.71 million, a P/E ratio of 105.41 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.83.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.44 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMRE. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 975,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,907,000 after acquiring an additional 336,566 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $12,650,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 925,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,245,000 after purchasing an additional 345,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 788,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,592,000 after purchasing an additional 74,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $9,759,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

