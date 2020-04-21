GMS (NYSE:GMS) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Nomura Securities

GMS (NYSE:GMS) had its target price lowered by Nomura Securities from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of GMS from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GMS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of GMS from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of GMS from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of GMS from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.78.

Shares of NYSE:GMS traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.01. The company had a trading volume of 11,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,459. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.84 million, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 2.11. GMS has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $32.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $761.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.67 million. GMS had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GMS will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GMS news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. bought 3,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $49,899.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,899.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald R. Ross bought 108,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.15 per share, with a total value of $1,645,320.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,080.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 168,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,618,585 over the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in GMS by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,943,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,639,000 after purchasing an additional 380,726 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in GMS by 27.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after acquiring an additional 338,959 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in GMS by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,520,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,164,000 after acquiring an additional 212,184 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in GMS by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,103,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,877,000 after acquiring an additional 94,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in GMS by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 836,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,652,000 after acquiring an additional 98,566 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

