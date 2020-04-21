Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€30.50” Price Target for Vivendi (EPA:VIV)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.50 ($35.47) price objective on Vivendi (EPA:VIV) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VIV has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Vivendi and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on Vivendi and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €29.25 ($34.01).

EPA VIV traded down €0.41 ($0.48) on Monday, reaching €20.45 ($23.78). The stock had a trading volume of 3,188,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. Vivendi has a 1 year low of €16.85 ($19.59) and a 1 year high of €24.87 ($28.92). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €20.32 and a 200 day moving average price of €23.91.

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

